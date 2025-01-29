Nashville Soccer Club Acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for One International Roster Spot

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for one international roster spot. Since December of 2024, Nashville SC has acquired up to $1.15 million in GAM.

Transaction: Nashville SC receives $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for one international roster spot

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.