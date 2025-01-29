Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Nashville SC
January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
