Match Time Change: Charlotte FC at Inter Miami on March 9

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Kick-off for Charlotte FC's away match against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on Sunday, March 9, has changed. The match, originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET, is now set to get underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

