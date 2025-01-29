Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Universitario in Penalties in a Packed Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru
January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF continued its 2025 preseason tonight with its first of three matchups throughout Latin America, winning 4-5 against Club Universitario de Deportes in a penalty shootout following a hard fought goalless draw in regulation at a packed Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. The match saw an electric crowd that welcomed Inter Miami to Peru for the preparation match as part of the Club's The Americas Preseason Tour.
The Americas Preseason Tour will carry on with Inter Miami's second preparation matchup in Latin America. The next stop in the tour will see the team visit Panama City, Panama to face Sporting San Miguelito this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets for the thrilling preseason preseason friendly at the Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama are available.
