Chicago Fire FC and Saturdays Football to Host Launch Party Celebrating the Club's 2025 Secondary Kit
January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC is getting ready to unveil their 2025 Secondary Kit, in partnership with MLS and Adidas, with online sales launching on Wednesday, Feb. 13. To celebrate the launch locally, the Fire are joining forces with beloved vintage soccer shop Saturdays Football in Wicker Park (1719 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647) for a community day centered around the Club and new kit on Saturday, Feb.15.
The in-store shopping event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. CT with interactive elements and appearances until 4:00 p.m. In addition to the newly launched kit as well as other coveted Chicago Fire apparel and accessories on-site, guests will enjoy coffee and tea from local shop Monday Coffee Co, Cold Time beer by Revolution Brewing, sounds by House Calls with live sets from KOZ, Tres Mortimer, and Ivano, as well as giveaways throughout the day including a chance to win an authentic kit signed by the First Team, tickets to the Club's home Inter Miami match on Apr. 13, Chicago Fire Swag Bags, and plenty more.
Chicago Fire FC and Saturdays Football collaborated on limited-edition merch that blends the best of both brands while incorporating elements of Chicago culture. Guests who purchase the 2025 Secondary Kit on-site will receive the collaborative merch, complimentary with purchase.
Chicago Fire FC x Saturdays Football
2025 Kit Launch Party
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
1719 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
The Fire's 2025 Secondary Kit will be unveiled during MLS Jersey Week, running Feb. 12 - 14. For updates on the Fire's 2025 Kit Launch, sign-up to receive emails and SMS alerts, register.
Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.
