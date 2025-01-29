March 9 Match Kick off Time Changed

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Kick off for Inter Miami CF's home match against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on Sunday, March 9 has changed. The match, originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET, is now set to get underway at 4 p.m. ET. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

To see Inter Miami's full 2025 regular season schedule visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/schedule/#competition=all

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.