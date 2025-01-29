San Jose Earthquakes and El Camino Health Announce Landmark Community-Focused Partnership

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and El Camino Health, an award-winning nonprofit healthcare system serving the Bay Area since 1961, announced today a multi-year partnership that brings together two South Bay organizations with a shared goal of making meaningful impact on community health and well-being through the world's most popular sport.

"We are proud and excited to welcome El Camino Health as our Official Healthcare Partner and Jersey Front Partner," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "As two organizations with deep roots in the South Bay serving diverse communities, this partnership is a celebration of our shared values and our joint long-term commitment to their collective health and well-being."

A special event to commemorate the partnership took place today at El Camino Health's Mountain View hospital, featuring doctors, nurses, Earthquakes first-team players and youth academy participants.

"As an award-winning healthcare system that has served the communities of Silicon Valley and the South Bay for more than 60 years, El Camino Health is delighted to be teaming up with the San Jose Earthquakes," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer. "Our organizations both strive for excellence and are committed to having a positive impact on our local communities. We're dedicated to providing our patients the best care available, and look forward to building on the excitement of this community partnership for years to come."

With the Earthquakes coming off their 50th anniversary in San Jose and El Camino Health nearing 65 years in the South Bay, the two organizations will collaborate on programs designed to educate, empower and inspire familes across the Bay Area to live healthy and active lifestyles.

The partnership will significantly expand the Earthquakes' existing Get EQ Fit program,a school health and wellness program benefting elementary school students in the South Bay. Together, they will double the program's reach to more than 40 schools and 10,000 students and their families annually. El Camino Health will enhance the curriculum, with expert insights on healthy, active living and direct participation.

Additionally, the Earthquakes and El Camino Health will introduce an annual Community Health Fair at PayPal Park. This event will offer free health screenings, wellness workshops, and educational sessions led by El Camino Health professionals. Community members can consult with healthcare providers, receive vaccinations, and access information on nutrition, fitness, and mental health. The fair will also feature interactive activities, fitness demonstrations, and opportunities to meet Earthquakes players and staff.

On the field, El Camino Health's brand will adorn the front of the Earthquakes first-team jerseys, beginning with the upcoming 2025 Major League Soccer season under new head coach Bruce Arena. In addition, all youth players in the Quakes Academy, who represent the club at the Under-14 through Under-18 age levels, will wear the El Camino Health brand on the front of their jerseys.

El Camino Health will also become the title sponsor of the annual California Clásico at Stanford Stadium, teaming up with the Quakes to continue to provide Bay Area families with a memorable experience at the summer's biggest sporting event and the league's most historic rivalry against the LA Galaxy.

The Earthquakes' white "50 Kit" with the new El Camino Health branding is available for sale now at the Official Team Store at PayPal Park. The Quakes will reveal their 2025 primary jersey on Friday, Feb. 14, with fans having the first opportunity to purchase it in person at a special event at a location TBD on Sunday, Feb. 16.

