San Diego FC Announces SD Youth Soccer Initiative with Local San Diego Clubs and Organizations

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the launch of the SD Youth Soccer Initiative, an innovative collaboration with local soccer clubs, organizations, and community institutions designed to help move youth development forward and grow the sport throughout San Diego County.

This initiative emphasizes SDFC's commitment to providing access to the game while creating impactful opportunities for players, families, and the broader San Diego community. Through the partnership, SDFC aims to offer resources, expertise, and shared experiences to help foster a culture of football, elevate the level of play, and inspire the next generation of soccer talent. The youth development network is central to SDFC's broader community strategy, which is rooted in creating a deep, lasting impact through collaboration and inclusivity.

"SDFC is excited to join the soccer-rich San Diego soccer community," said COO of SDFC and Executive Director of SDFC's Right to Dream Academy Bill Miles. "As we begin our first season, we recognize that we will benefit from all the excellent coaches, high-performing clubs, talented players and dedicated community members that came before us. We are committed to doing our part to further the beautiful game in San Diego."

The SD Youth Soccer Initiative will focus on:

Providing Access: Offering youth clubs and community organizations access to SDFC's expertise, facilities, and stadium experiences.

Cultivating a Football Culture: Encouraging a lifelong passion for soccer through programming, mentorship, and collaborative initiatives.

Elevating Soccer Excellence: Supporting the growth of high-level soccer in San Diego County by fostering connections with talent-rich clubs and developing pathways to success.

Community Collaboration: Building relationships with institutions such as the San Diego Unified School District to create meaningful connections and opportunities within the community.

San Diego FC has already partnered with ALBION SC, Cardiff Sockers, Chula Vista FC, City SC, North County Soccer Park, Nomads, Oceanside Breakers, Rebels SC, San Diego Surf, SDSC Surf, Vaqueros FC, and Vista SC. These partnerships represent the Club's dedication to working with San Diego's diverse soccer community to build a unified and thriving soccer ecosystem.

Local clubs and organizations interested in joining the SD Youth Soccer Initiative can contact SDFC Director of Football Growth, Mario Fernandez, at mario.fernandez@sandiegofc.com. SDFC is committed to meeting the clubs where they are by providing a combination of access, resources, experiences and support that best matches each club's particular place in the market and needs.

