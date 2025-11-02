This Shootout Was CLOSE
Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025
- Kristijan Kahlina Saves Charlotte FC's Season with PK Save - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Eliminated from 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with 3-0 Loss against Philadelphia Union - Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union advance to the Conference Semifinals after securing Round One series victory - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Are Moving On - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte Wins 7-6 on Penalties - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Look to Secure Advancement in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in Game 2 against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Kristijan Kahlina Saves Charlotte FC's Season with PK Save
- Everything to Fight For: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC
- Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC Host Annual Tree Lighting Presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium
- Protect the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and Winger Kerwin Vargas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday