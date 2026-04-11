"This Is What Happens in the Middle of Games!": USL All Access

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr talked about the latest U.S. Open Cup matchups and matches to watch out for this week.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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