Third Period Surge Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Win at Henderson

February 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - Will Butcher and Mason Shaw scored a pair of crucial goals in the third period to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday night.

Iowa outshot Henderson 9-6 in a scoreless opening period.

The Wild broke through 1:14 into the middle frame. After Jake Lucchini found Kevin Conley in the left circle for a chance, Steven Fogarty pounced on the rebound and put the puck past Isaiah Saville (31 saves).

The Silver Knights tied the game at 4:28 on the power play when Sheldon Rempal's shot from the right face-off dot squeaked through Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves) and across the goal line.

Iowa and Henderson entered the second intermission tied at 1-1 with the Wild leading 21-15 in shots.

The Wild took the lead for good at 10:11 of the third with Butcher's first goal in an Iowa uniform. With Iowa on the power play, Nic Petan sent a pass to the center point to Butcher for a long wrister through traffic that floated over the right pad of Saville. Caedan Bankier also earned an assist on Butcher's goal.

Shaw forced a turnover and beat Saville under the glove on a breakaway to widen Iowa's advantage to 3-1 at 14:27 of the third.

Byron Froese pulled Henderson within a goal with 2:01 to play with a backhand shot from the left circle, but the Wild held off the late surge from the Silver Knights to earn the win.

Iowa outshot Henderson 34-23. The Wild were 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Silver Knights went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. to take on the Tucson Roadrunners.

