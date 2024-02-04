Gulls Win 2-1 Victory Eagles

The San Diego Gulls earned a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls enter the All-Star break having earned points in nine of their last 11 games (7-2-2-0), including four of the last five on home ice (3-1-1-0). San Diego's overall record now stands at 16-18-7-0.

With the 95th assist of his Gulls career, Chase De Leo tied Sam Carrick for the most helpers in Gulls AHL history. He also scored his seventh goal of the season for his third multi-point game (1-1=2). With 61-95=156 points as a Gull, De Leo is now one point away from tying Corey Tropp (64-93=157) for second-most points in franchise history.

Andrew Agozzino scored his 10th goal of the season to extend his season-high point streak to seven games (2-5=7).

Trevor Carrick regained the team lead in assists with his 24th helper of the season. He paces Gulls blueliners with 5-24) points.

Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda also picked up assists.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 31-of-32 shots to pick up his ninth victory of the season. Suchanek has helped San Diego earn standings points in six consecutive games (5-0-1).

San Diego killed all three penalties on the night to stretch its streak of not allowing a power play goal to nine games, establishing a new franchise record for consecutive games without allowing a PPG. It surpasses the previous franchise mark of eight games set Mar. 1-19, 2019 (30-for-30). The Gulls PK is 32-for-32 over that span and has killed 34 consecutive penalties dating back to Jan. 10.

The San Diego Gulls will return to action next Friday with a matinee matchup against the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome (12 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On tonight's win over Colorado:

It was awesome. I think if we play that way, we're going to have some serious success the rest of the season. I like the way the guys stick up for each other. Obviously, we didn't take much crap out there, so, good to see the boys have each other's backs.

On being tied for most assists in Gulls AHL history:

That's awesome. Obviously, any time you get an accomplishment like that, it's huge. A lot of work has gone into this, not only me, but my parents, everybody along the way. So, got a lot more work to do. It's nice to have personal success but that comes mostly with team success. Excited to have a few days here to kind of recharge the batteries and come back strong and looking for a playoff push.

On guys standing up for each other:

It's awesome. It's a brotherhood here. That's what we're looking to build and it's like a family environment. So, when one of our guys gets knocked down, nice to see your brother has your back and gets right in there and makes everybody feel good and protected.

On the team sticking together through the third period:

It's huge. Moving forward, the rest of the year, like I said, that playoff push. Felt like that whole game, mostly the third period, has been like a playoff environment. Honestly, unbelievable crowd tonight. Great to see Pechanga firing back. Special night and it was a fun game.

On the importance of the break before Calgary:

It's nice to kind of get away from the group and miss each other. We're right back at it in a few days. So, we'll be in Calgary playing the Wranglers before we know it, and get a couple of rest days, recharge the batteries, and come back swinging.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek

On his workload tonight:

It was a really weird game. The first two periods, there wasn't many shots. It was like kind of slow. It was always like something happening, some fights or something. Then in the third period, it was so many shots, which was nice to get to feel the puck and to help the guys win. It was great.

On what he does when there is a lot of scrums in front of the net:

I try to not join in. I want to, but, no, I just focus on myself and be in the moment and like don't get distracted by that is the main goal.

On the team game the Gulls played tonight:

I mean you can see that exactly. We play for each other. You see (Gulls defenseman Nick Wolff) stepping up for (Gulls defensemen Olen Zellweger). Thats exactly what the great teams do. That's what we are, a great bunch of guys and we want to prove everyone wrong after the All-Star break.

On what's been clicking for him:

I'm pretty settled. I love the boys. I love the energy. I'm really happy to play in the AHL. So, this year, I'm trying to do my best every game. I know I'm fighting every game for the next opportunity. That's all I'm trying to do.

On continuing the team's success after the break:

It's really important to get these three days off. Everyone can reset and get excited again for hockey next week.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Colorado:

This shows the epitome of a team effort, and I loved watching us stick up for each other today. Colorado has got a physical imposing team, and we met it with five guys all the time. In the end, we earned the opportunity to win.

On the guys sticking up for each other and capitalizing on that momentum:

That's the team part. They're not going to hit Olen (Zellweger) and go unanswered, and (Nick) Wolff is right there, and then it was a heck of a play by Glenn (Gawdin), to set up Chase (De Leo) with an amazing finish. So, it all kind of fit into the team element today.

On Tomas Suchanek:

I loved our start. We don't want to give him a lot of work and a lot of shots, but second period, they started to get power plays, they got more looks, and then in the third they had more looks and more zone time. Tomas had the answer, every time. He was very solid for us.

On battling through the third period:

I think the whole third period felt like a battle. It was trying to find ways to get pucks out of the zone through their forecheck, finding ways to block a shot, finding ways to be able to possess a puck down low in the offensive zone and kill the clock a little bit. It really was player after player, line after line, and we found a way to get it done.

On getting rest before Calgary:

I think we just focus on rest. We'll figure out momentum later. The next time we see each other I think is at the airport heading to Calgary, which is another great opponent, but for right now, let's rest.

