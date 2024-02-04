Roadrunners Take First Place Headed into All-Star Break

Tucson Roadrunners' John Leonard and Jan Jenik celebrate win

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds) Tucson Roadrunners' John Leonard and Jan Jenik celebrate win(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds)

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA - The new setlist for 'Chella just dropped, and its new headliner is the Tucson Roadrunners as they defeated Coachella Valley 4-3 in a shootout thriller to improve to 28-13-1-1 on the year and moving into first place in the Pacific Division Saturday night from Acrisure Arena.

It was Coachella Valley who would get on the board first and fire up (no pun intended) the Firebirds faithful in the building. The game, like a clock's pendulum, went back and forth all night with three ties and three lead changes. The first would come from John Leonard who would light the lamp in period one and knot things up 1-1. Leonard was assisted by Cameron Hebig and Ryan McGregor.

Same story, different period in the second. Coachella Valley would get on the board first and retake the lead 2-1. It was Tucson's turn to answer, and the Roadrunners would do so just 26 seconds later. It would be Travis Barron scoring his seventh goal of the season and silencing the crowd in Coachella Valley. Barron was assisted by Cameron Hebig and Curtis Douglas. Hebig is now tied with Josh Doan for most multiple point games on the team with six.

AHL All-Star Goaltender Matthew Villalta had a huge game, especially in the second making 13 saves in the frame and 36 on the night.

Coachella Valley would score first in the third, for the third time in the game, and Tucson would answer, for the third time in the game. This time Tucson's answer would come just over a minute after the Firebirds goal and come on the man advantage. Josh Doan, the team's active points leader and AHL All-Star selection, would score the power-play goal to knot things up 3-3 at the 12:57 mark of period three. Jan Jenik and Justin Kirkland would assist Doan on the play.

Overtime would lead to Coachella Valley outshooting Tucson 4-3, but neither side found the back of the net. The shootout was set and the fans moved to the edge of their seats and Josh Doan stepped up first for Tucson. Nails, as you can imagine, Doan scored and set the tone for the Roadrunners. Coachella Valley would answer, Justin Kirkland would answer that, and finally another Coachella Valley shootout score to even things up. Matthew Villalta would answer the Firebirds first save with a save of his own and all eyes would turn to Jan Jenik. Jenik would move quickly, slightly hesitate in front of the net, give the Coachella Valley goalie an "uh-oh" moment, and bury the puck sending Tucson home victorious. A 4-3 shootout win for Tucson would give the Roadrunners a four-game winning streak heading into the all-star break.

"We have a resilient group and a group that trusts each other. It is a good feeling heading into the break (AHL All-Star). Whenever you come here you have to be on your "A" game. This road trip proved that we can win in a million different ways," said forward Josh Doan after Tucson's 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday night.

