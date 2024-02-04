The Canucks Complete A Comeback Against The San Jose Barracuda In A 3-2 Victory

February 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for revenge as they face off against the San Jose Barracuda for the final time at home this season. This is the final test for both teams before the All-Star break, where Arshdeep Bains will head to San Jose to represent Abbotsford at the AHL All-Stars.

The Canucks have split all of their homestand series in 2024 so far, and look to continue that streak tonight as they attempt to bounce back against the Barracuda.

Both teams iced the same lineup tonight, but the Canucks made some minor linemate changes. Arshdeep Bains remains a trio with John Stevens and Vasily Podkolzin, but Linus Karlsson slides into wing spot alongside Max Sasson and Tristen Nielsen. Marc Gatcomb slots into the lineup tonight with Aatu Raty and Danila Klimovich, and Aidan McDonough moves in with Jermaine Loewen and Captain Chase Wouters.

The defensive pairings remain the same as they have been for the last few games, with Nick Cicek and Jett Woo kicking it off, followed by Matt Irwin and Cole McWard, and rounding out with Quinn Schmiemann and Alex Kannok Liepert. Nikita Tolopilo will swap places with Arturs Šilovs between the pipes tonight, while Georgi Romanov remains in the net for the Barracuda.

It took some time to generate many shots on net, but the Barracuda opened the scoring fairly quickly after Linus Karlsson couldn't quite get a piece of their first shot of the night, where Ethan Cardwell was able to find the back of the net. Jack Studnicka registered his first point against the Canucks, his former team.

San Jose had a 2-minute powerplay to start the second period, but the Canucks were able to put their penalty to work and successfully kill it off. Chase Wouters then found himself in the penalty box shortly after, giving San Jose yet another chance on the powerplay. This time Cole Cassel cut the penalty short, as he got one through Tolopilo for his 6th of the season, putting the Barracuda up 2-0. The Canucks were granted a 5 on 3 opportunity, and Linus Karlsson was able to launch one right past Romanov for his 10th of the season to cut the Barracuda's lead to 1. Nick Cicek was the next to find himself on the scoresheet, off a pass from Arshdeep Bains for his 3rd of the season, and the equalizer goal. Just one minute later, Max Sasson secured his 13th of the season in a Tic-Tac-Toe sequence to put the Canucks in the lead heading into the 3rd.

The Canucks found themselves on another penalty kill to kick off the third period, but they were successfully able to kill that off and maintain their lead. A tough battle back for San Jose but despite pulling their goalie, they were unable to even the score, and the Canucks took this one in regulation 3-2.

Arshdeep Bains will represent Abbotsford at the AHL All-Stars tomorrow before heading out to take on the Colorado Eagles. Canucks return home on the 17th and 19th, facing off against the Calgary Wranglers for Flaunt Your Flannel night, and our Family Day game.

