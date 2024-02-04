Rangers Recall Jake Leschyshyn and Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack

February 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn, 24, has appeared in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring ten points (4 g, 6 a). He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, suiting up for the club on January 11th against the St. Louis Blues.

This is Leschyshyn's second season with the Wolf Pack. The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 18 games with the club during the 2022-23 campaign. He then went on to score three points (2 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn began the 2022-23 season with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, appearing in 22 games with the team. He was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on January 11th, 2023, and skated in 13 games before his assignment to the Wolf Pack.

In his career, Leschyshyn has appeared in 77 career NHL games with the Golden Knights and Rangers, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He has also dressed in 174 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, collecting 71 points (33 g, 38 a).

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Mackey, 27, has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, also has a +/- rating of +13, tops on the club. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 111 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 61 points (10 g, 51 a).

Mackey made his Rangers debut on January 27th in the club's 7-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Wolf Pack hockey returns on Friday, February 9th for the 2,000th game in franchise history against the Bridgeport Islanders! Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.