AHL All-Star Classic Pres. by Tech CU Begins Sunday with Skills Competition and Concludes with All-Star Challenge Monday

February 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - The Cleveland Monsters will have three players and Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber participating in the American Hockey League's All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU that begins tonight with an All-Star Skills Competition and concludes Monday with the All-Star Challenge. Defenseman Jake Christiansen, forward Trey Fix-Wolansky and goaltender Jet Greaves were previously named to the North Division roster and will participate in multiple skills competitions. Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber will be behind the bench for the North Division All-Stars on Monday evening.

The AHL recently announced that the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will be televised live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada as well as being offered for free through AHLTV. Live broadcasts of the event from Tech CU Arena in San Jose will air Sunday, February 4, at 8 ET/5 PT for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Monday, February 5, at 9 ET/6 PT for the AHL All-Star Challenge.

MONSTERS ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION SCHEDULE:

Sunday, February 4, 8 ET/5 PT

Jake Christiansen: CCM Hardest Shot, Devcon Pass and Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay

Trey Fix-Wolansky: CCM Fastest Skater, Devcon Pass and Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay

Jet Greaves: AHLTV Rapid Fire, Devcon Pass and Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay

MONSTERS ALL-STAR CHALLENGE SCHEDULE:

Monday, February 5, 9 ET/6 PT

North Division vs. Pacific Division - 9:20 ET/6:20 PT

North Division vs. Central Division - 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

North Division vs. Atlantic Division - 11:00 ET/8:00 PT

For more information on the AHL All-Star Classic and any schedule changes, please visit theahl.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.