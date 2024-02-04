Wranglers Wrap Road Trip with a Win

Headed into the All-Star break with a 'W'.

The Wranglers wrapped up their lengthy seven-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.

Jakob Pelletier notched a goal and an assist for Calgary, Yan Kuznetsov scored the game-winner and Ben Jones added a tally and a helper, as well.

Adam Klapka picked up a pair of assists, while Matt Coronato heads to his first AHL All-Star game on the heels of another impressive performance, with an assist and a fighting major in the contest.

Dustin Wolf - who will join Coronato at the All-Star festivities on Feb.4-5 - notched his 18th win of the season, making 26-saves on Saturday night.

The first period was fast-paced and evenly matched as both teams fired nine shots on net in the frame.

However, it remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

The Wranglers would open the scoring early in the second period.

With a powerplay at the 5:15 mark, Pelletier fired a shot that tipped off a defenders' stick in front and bounced up and over Reign netminder, Erik Portillo.

1-0 Calgary.

Later, with 2:26 left in the period, Taylor Ward chased down a loose puck in the Wranglers' zone and whipped a wrist-shot from a tough angle that found its way inside the far post.

1-1 after 40 minutes.

It wasn't until late in the third period when the Wranglers finally broke the deadlock.

At the 14:53 mark, Jones was turned aside on a breakaway chance, but Kuznetsov followed up and deposited the loose puck into the back of the net to give the Wranglers the lead. 2-1.

Ontario pulled their goaltender with over two minutes remaining in regulation and the Wranglers took advantage, as Jones finished a passing play with Pelletier and scored into the empty net to seal the deal.

The Wranglers are back in action post All-Star break with a two-game set against the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which kicks off Feb.9.

