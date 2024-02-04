Barracuda Edged by Canucks, 3-2

February 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (13-22-7-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre but the Abbotsford Canucks (23-13-3-2) managed to score three times unanswered in the second, picking up a 3-2 win.

Just like Friday, the Barracuda took a 1-0 lead in the first period as Thomas Bordeleau slung a point shot on net and Ethan Cardwell (13) tipped it through to open the scoring at 4:55. The Barracuda would take their 1-0 lead into the intermission as Georgi Romanov made six saves and the Barracuda killed the only penalty off in the opening frame.

In the second, the Cuda would go on a pair of power plays, and on their second advantage, Cole Cassels (6) would rip in a Kyle Rau feed from in between the circles to make it 2-0 Barracuda. The Barracuda would allow the Canucks to find their game when they were called for two minors in an 11-second span. and Linus Karlsson (10) would blast a slapshot over the glove of Romanov at 12:52. Then, former Barracuda defenseman, Nick Cicek (3) would receive a pass in the slot and beat Romanov on the blocker-side to tie the score at 18:32. The Canucks would take their first lead with 12 seconds left in the period after the Barracuda were called for their third penalty of the period and Max Sasson (13) scored from the low-slot as Karlsson found him.

In the third, the Barracuda failed to tie the score despite beginning the period on the power play and would fall 3-2.

The Barracuda are set to return to Tech CU Arena on Sat., Feb. 10 (7 p.m.) for Cuda Country Night presented by Bay Country featuring live performances from Chayce Beckham and HunterGirl. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.