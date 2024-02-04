Reign Downed by Wranglers, 3-1

The Ontario Reign (22-18-3-1) entered the third period in a 1-1 tie with the Calgary Wranglers (24-14-3-1) but were unable to get any other shots past goaltender Dustin Wolf and fell by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Taylor Ward netted the lone Reign tally in the contest for his fifth goal of the season, while defender Kevin Connauton recorded an assist for the fifth consecutive game and goaltender Erik Portillo turned out 27 shots in a losing effort.

Date: February 3, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final CGY 0 1 2 3 ONT 0 1 0 1

Shots PP CGY 30 1/5 ONT 27 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Yan Kuznetsov (CGY)

2. Adam Klapka (CGY)

3. Taylor Ward (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, February 9 vs. Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

