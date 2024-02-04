Silver Knights Fall Just Short, 3-2, in Second Game vs. Wild

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Iowa Wild, 3-2, on Saturday night at The Dollar Loan Center. Sheldon Rempal and Byron Froese scored Henderson's only goals of the evening.

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Iowa opened the scoring early in the second period with a goal from Steven Fogarty.

Rempal responded just three minutes later with a power-play goal for Henderson. Grigori Denisenko passed from the right circle to Daniil Miromanov in the slot. Miromanov sent the puck to Rempal in the left circle where he shot a one timer to tie up the score.

Halfway through the third, Will Butcher added a power-play goal to give Iowa the lead over Henderson. Mason Shaw extended that lead to two with a shorthanded goal.

Froese scored with under two minutes remaining to bring the Knights within one. Brendan Brisson also collected an assist on the play.

The Silver Knights will return after the All-Star break with a two-game road series against Ontario and Coachella Valley.

