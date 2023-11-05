Third Period Rally Lifts Mariners over Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Ethan Keppen and Reid Stefanson scored key third period goals to flip a 3-2 Maine Mariners deficit into a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Rookie forward Wyllum Deveaux also scored his first two professional goals in the Mariners' second victory of the 2023-24 season.

For the third game in a row, the Admirals got on the board first. Norfolk forward Justin Young pounced on a rebound after Shane Starrett kicked out a save into the slot at 15:02 of the opening frame. The Mariners responded just over a minute later. Off a faceoff win, Connor Doherty's shot from the left point was deflected twice: first by Austin Albrecht, then by Wyllum Deveaux, netting the first goal of his professional career. Before the period ended, the Admirals jumped back in front 2-1, with Young notching his second goal, this time on the power play.

Deveaux struck again with his second goal of the game just one minute into the third, as he wristed one from inside the right wing circle through a screened Yaniv Perets. The game was tied 2-2 after two periods, but a pair of Mariners late 2nd period penalties would set up the Admirals with a long 5-on-3 to begin the third.

Admirals defenseman Dmitry Kuzman capitalized immediately on the two-man advantage when he ripped a puck from the slot past a sprawling Starrett just 31 seconds into the final frame. The Mariners then began their final comeback. At 11:33, Jimmy Lambert and Ethan Keppen skated in on a 2-on-1 and Lambert faked out Perets, sliding it across to Keppen for the equalizer, making it 3-3. Just over three minutes later, Reid Stefanson was able to squeeze a sharp angle shot from the bottom of the left circle between the pads of Perets to give the Mariners their first lead of the game and the weekend. From there, the Mariners held off Norfolk's 6-on-5 to preserve the victory.

Shane Starrett stopped 30 of 33 to earn his second win while Perets turned aside 22 of 26.

