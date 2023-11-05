Sellar Scores Twice in Royals' Road Trip Finale Loss to Nailers, 7-4

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals (1-5-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (4-1-0-0), 7-4, on Sunday, November 5 at WesBanco Arena. Will Cranley (0-2-0-0) suffered the loss in net after saving 18 of 21 shots faced in relief for Jake Kucharski who allowed four goals on 14 shots faced in the first period. David Tendeck (2-0-0-0) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Nailers took the first period with a commanding lead after 20 minutes, 4-1. Thimo Nickl beat Kucharski 1:36 into play with a blast from the blue line assisted by Dillion Hamaliuk and Tanner Laderoute.

Ryan Chyzowski evened the score 1:49 later with his team leading fourth power play goal of the season. Devon Paliani and Matt Brown earned the helpers on Chyzwoski's fifth consecutive game with a goal. The goal, his team leading eighth on the season, set a career high five game point streak for Chyzwoski. He has five goals and seven points in the five-game stretch.

At 9:35, rookie forward Lukas Svejkovsky scored a goal to extend his own point streak to five games. Cédric Desruisseaux and Matthew Quercia earned the helpers for Svejkovsky's third goal of the season. Jordan Frasca scored his first of three goals in the game 10:40 into the opening period. He netted his second goal of the game on an unassisted short-handed breakaway in the final 1:54 of the first. The Royals trailed 4-1 after the first period for the second time on the three-game road trip after previously trailing by the score to Toledo on Friday, November 3.

56 in the second period, Jordan Frasca secured his first professional career hat trick. A power play snipe past Cranley assisted by David Jankowski and Justin Lee. Frasca added an assist on Hamaliuk's goal 4:37 into the period for his fourth point of the game.

Reading responded with a pair of goals to cut the deficit in half after two periods, 6-3. At 6:44, Shane Sellar deflected a rebound off of Tendeck's left pad ast the netminder for his first goal of the season. Joseph Nardi followed Sellar's goal 1:24 later with his third tally of the season off of a pair of passes by Dillon Peters and Mason McCarty.

Justin Addamo put Wheeling back up by four 7:49 into the third period with his third goal of the season. Svejkovsky and Desruisseaux earned the assists and their second points in the game on Addamo's goal.

Sellar earned his second multi-goal game of his professional career with a deflection on Brown's wrist shot from the slot with 2:30 left in regulation. Brown's second assist was his second point in the game and fifth point over his first three ECHL career games. Adam Brubacher earned the secondary helper on the final goal in the series finale.

