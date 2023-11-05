Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3

Worcester Railers battle the Adirondack Thunder

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-1-1-0 for the third week of the 2023-24 season. Worcester faced off against the Adirondack Thunder twice,with each game being played at home. The Railers lost to the Thunder 2-1 on Friday, and fell 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 2-1 L

Worcester's Andrei Bakanov created a turnover in the Adirondack zone and had a one-on-one with Purpura at 12:50 and put a hard shot on him from about 20 feet, but was stopped. The opposition went back the other way and scored. It was a messy goal, Engaras getting it at 13:18 after a scramble around the crease. The Thunder made it 2-0 at 16:33 of the second period. Engaras scored from the right circle with Adirondack on a power play. The Railers responded at 18:42, Pivonka getting his team-leading third of the season.

Saturday, November 4 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-4 OTL

The Railers and the Thunder traded power play goals in the second period with Adirondack scoring first. Bakanov tied it at 1-1 at 17:59 with his first goal of the season. Bakanov gave Worcester the lead at 1:55 of the third period, again on the power play, with a sizzling high wrist shot from between the circles. Calder scored a marvelous shorthanded goal at 5:45 to make it 3-1. Erik Middendorf tied it for Adirondack with goals at 7:29 and 8:57, both on power plays, the first with the Railers two men short. Robbins banged in a rebound off the back wall at 14:26, Callin having taken the original shot, but Smith scored that crucial tying goal exactly three minutes later. From there it was on to overtime and the 5-4 final.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 7 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 1:05 p.m. EST

Thursday, November 9 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5:30 p.m. EST

Friday, November 10 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 12 at Newfoundland Growlers | 2:30 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brendan Robbins scored his first goal with the Railers on Saturday night.

Trevor Cosgrove is tied for third in the ECHL in shots by a defenseman with 18.

Andrei Bakanov scored his first two goals of the season on Saturday, both on the power play. Saturday marked Bakanov's first multi-goal performance for the Railers.

Anthony Callin recorded a career high three assists on Saturday.

Tristan Lennox tied his career high in saves with 34 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 2-4-1-0 on the season.

Worcester scored two power play goals in the same game for the first time this season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss.

The Railers are tied for most shorthanded goals scored at home in the ECHL with two.

Worcester's three goals in the third period of Saturday's game are tied for the most scored by the team in a single period this season. The last time it happened was the first period of opening weekend on October 21st against the Adirondack Thunder.

Saturday was the third game this season in which the Railers scored four or more goals.

