Icemen Close Road Trip with Tight 3-2 Loss at Greenville

November 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Greenville's Carter Souch scored on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity to secure a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits grabbed the game's first goal when Ethan Somoza fired a shot on net that was initially stopped by a diving Icemen goaltender Joe Murdaca. Down and outstretched on the goal line, Murdaca stopped a second shot from Somoza, but was unable to stop Somoza's third opportunity. Somoza's first of the season gave Greenville the 1-0 lead.

Later in the first frame, the Icemen countered with Dominick Mersch's second goal in as many nights. Mersch collected the puck near the corner and delivered a shot right off the back of goaltender Jacob Ingham which banked into the net for the Icemen tying tally.

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 edge in the second period when former Icemen forward Tanner Eberle skated the puck to the slot and used an Icemen defender as a screen. Eberle took the shot that forced Murdaca to react late from the screen in front. Murdaca would get a piece of it, but the puck trickled into the net for the go-ahead goal.

The Swamp Rabbits opened the third period with a 5-on-3 power play opportunity and they would convert. Brett Kemp snapped a shot from the slot that was stopped by Murdaca, but the rebound was shoved home immediately by Carter Souch. The goal was Souch's sixth of the season and it gave the Swamp Rabbits a 3-1 lead.

However, the Icemen responded, netting a goal from Nicolas Savoie. Savoie found himself with time and space and wristed a shot at the right circle that clipped past Ingham for the goal. The marker was the first professional goal for Savoie and the Icemen pulled within one.

For the remainder of the period, the Icemen delivered a barrage of shots and opportunities in an attempt to net the tying tally, but Greenville backed by their goaltender, would hang on for the tight 3-2 victory.

The Icemen now return home for a pair of games next week on Wednesday against Savannah and next Saturday against Atlanta. In fact, the Icemen have 11 home games upcoming between now and December 2. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, or call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

All Icemen games are broadcast on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2023

Icemen Close Road Trip with Tight 3-2 Loss at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.