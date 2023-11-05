ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Newfoundland's Noel fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Serron Noel has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #83, Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 4.

Noel was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 17:01 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Noel will miss Newfoundland's games at Trois-Rivières today (Nov. 5) and vs. Worcester on Nov. 9.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Knaub suspended

Iowa's Michael Knaub has been suspended for five games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #74, Iowa at Cincinnati, on Nov. 4.

Knaub is suspended under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Knuab will miss Iowa's games vs. Kalamazoo (Nov. 8, Nov. 9 and Nov. 11) and vs. Utah (Nov. 15 and Nov. 17).

Fort Wayne's Dugan fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #78, Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, on Nov. 4.

Dugan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 6:28 of the first period.

Dugan will miss Fort Wayne's game vs. Toledo on Nov. 10.

