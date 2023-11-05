Recap: Growlers Fall 2-1 in OT to Lions

The Newfoundland Growlers settled for a single point in a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday afternoon at the Colisèe Vidèotron.

Jordan Escott opened the scoring for Newfoundland with his first of the season before Alex-Olivier Voyer snuck one past Luke Cavallin on a Lions powerplay to make it 1-1 going into the third period.

After neither side could find a break through in the final 20 minutes of regulation, Jakov Novak broke the tie with 2:22 left in overtime to secure a 2-1 win for the Lions.

Newfoundland return to the rock to host the Worcester Railers on Thursday night.

Three Stars:

1. TR - J. Novak

2. TR - A. Voyer

3. NFL - J. Escott

