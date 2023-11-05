Mariners Score Two Third Period Goals, Edge Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals completed a six-game homestand by hosting the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Admirals won consecutive games against the Mariners on Friday and Saturday, but it was Maine who ultimately took Sunday afternoon's game by scoring two goals in the third period, resulting in a 4-3 victory.

During the first two periods, there was plenty of hostility between the two clubs. However, in the first frame, the Admirals continued to pressure the Mariners by scoring twice. Justin Young scored the first goal for Norfolk, which got the Scope Arena rocking. Shortly after, the Mariners responded with a goal of their own from Wyllum Deveaux when his shot went over Yaniv Perets' shoulder.

Later in the period, Young scored his second goal of the afternoon, giving the Admirals a 2-1 advantage once again. One minute into the second period, the Mariners scored again, with Deveaux netting his second goal of the game. Towards the end of the period, Maine incurred multiple penalties, giving Norfolk a five-on-three power play and a strong chance to start the final period with an advantage.

After the break, the Admirals were able to take the lead again with a well-placed shot from Dmitry Kuzimin, marking his first professional goal. However, the game took a turn as the Mariners fought back, scoring two goals in the latter part of the third period. Ethan Keppen equalized for Maine, and Reid Stefanson scored the game-winning goal, securing a 4-3 win for the Mariners.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

Wyllum Deveaux (2 goals, +3)

Justin Young (2 goals, +1)

Reid Stefanson ( 1 goal, +3)

