ECHL Transactions - November 5
November 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 5, 2023:
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica
Add T.J. Friedmann, F assigned by Utica
Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve
Delete Yannick Turcotte, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Allen:
Delete Philippe Daoust, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [11/4]
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Maine:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Colten Ellis, G activated from reserve [11/4]
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve [11/4]
Savannah:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson
Tulsa:
Add Tomas Suchanek, G assigned by San Diego
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael McNiven, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/4]
