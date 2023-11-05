ECHL Transactions - November 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 5, 2023:

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica

Add T.J. Friedmann, F assigned by Utica

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve

Delete Yannick Turcotte, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Allen:

Delete Philippe Daoust, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [11/4]

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Maine:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Colten Ellis, G activated from reserve [11/4]

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve [11/4]

Savannah:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

Tulsa:

Add Tomas Suchanek, G assigned by San Diego

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael McNiven, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/4]

