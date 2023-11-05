Oilers Fall to Rush in One-Goal Game

November 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Sunday Family Funday.

Rapid City opened the scoring with the lone goal of the opening period on their first shot of the game, slapping an unsettled puck into the back of the net 3:01 into the action. Tulsa out shot the Rush 16-5 in the opening period, with Matt Radomsky turning aside all 16 chances.

Maurizo Colella set the Rush up 2-0, clapping a shot from the top of the left circle past Julian Junca 2:08 before the halfway-point of the game. Carson Focht cut the lead to 2-1 with his first goal as an Oiler, powering a rebound under Radomsky on the Oilers 30th shot of the evening. The Oilers had a 32-12 shot advantage at the end of the frame.

Dante Sheriff leveled the game 2-2 with 13:10 remaining in the contest, spinning a top shelf wrister from a hectic slot. Blake Bennett restored the Rush lead 46 seconds later in another hectic scramble. Bennett added his second of the frame - the game-winning goal - with 8:39 left. Andy Carroll netted his third of the season on a penalty shot, earning the opportunity by driving to the net to finalize a 4-3 score line.

Highlights:

Carson Focht scored his first goal as an Oiler

Andy Carroll and Dante Sheriff have goals in back-to-back games

Andy Carroll scored the first penalty shot of the Oilers 2023-24 season

Tulsa heads on the road for a rematch against Rapid City on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Monument in Rapid City South Dakota.

