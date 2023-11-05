Glads Defeat Jacksonville, 5-3

The Atlanta Gladiators' (5-0-0-0) took down the division rival Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night, by a final score of 5-3, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Jacksonville struck first, early in the first period, as Garrett Van Whye beat Tyler Harmon under the pad (1:31).

The Glads would then answer back, with two goals of their own. First, Evan Dougherty potted his first professional goal, breaking through two Jacksonville defenders, in route to a beautiful tally (5:17). Then, two minutes and thirty three seconds later, Micah Miller would blast home a cross ice feed from Mitch Fossier, to give Atlanta their first lead of the evening (7:50). Before the first period was out, Dominick Mersch scored his first professional goal, evening the score at two.

Atlanta would grab the lead right back with a power-play goal by Carson Gicewicz, converting a seam pass at the goal line (6:32). Then, in the final minute of the frame, Ivan Chukarov tied the score for the Icemen, with his first goal (19:07).

In the third period, two goals were scored, and they were both by the Gladiators. First, in what would serve as the game-winner, Aidan De La Gorgendiere fired a laser for his first professional goal (12:50).

Alex Whelan added an empty-net goal to put the game away late in regulation (19:50).

Tyler Harmon made 39 saves on 42 shots to secure the victory for the Atlanta Gladiators, meanwhile Matt Vernon allowed four goals on 31 shots.

