They're Back for More: Steve Dangle Podcast Night Returns on December 8th, 2024

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce that the Steve Dangle Podcast will be coming back to Kingston on December 8th against the Sarnia Sting at 2pm. Steve Dangle, Adam Wylde and Jesse Blake from the Steve Dangle Podcast will once again be taking part in pregame activities, co-hosting the game, taking part in intermission games, and recording an exclusive episode of their podcast live, following the game, at The Caesar Company. Last season, the Steve Dangle Podcast crew took over our game against the Saginaw Spirit on January 21st, 2024 and we sold out ticket bundles fast so don't miss your chance when they come back again this time around!

Steve Dangle launched his career in 2007 when he began producing hockey related content for YouTube. His popularity grew with his web series Leafs Fan Reaction, a series that sees him react to every Toronto Maple Leafs game. He began working for Sportsnet in 2014, initially working behind the scenes, but eventually producing content for their YouTube channel and website. He appeared as a stand-in host on Tim and Sid in November of 2018.

Adam Wylde and Jesse Blake formerly worked together with CKFM-FM in Toronto, Adam as morning host and Jesse as producer. They joined Steve to create the Steve Dangle Podcast Network in 2021. The network is now the home to various podcasts, shows and series. The flagship show, The Steve Dangle Podcast, can be heard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and aims to provide fun conversation focusing on relevant sports topics.

The Steve Dangle Podcast formed in 2013 and Steve, Adam, and Jesse have been working together on it for over 10 years; building it up to what it is today.

Two separate experiences are available for fans to participate in. They are:

The Pre-Game Skate Bundle (Only 100 tickets available) = $89.99, which includes the following:

A ticket to the Kingston Frontenacs game on December 8th, 2024, vs the Sarnia Sting.

A ticket to the Steve Dangle Podcast live show at The Caesar Company following the game

A meal voucher for The Caesar Company to be used during the live show (pre-determined menu)

Pre-game skate/meet and greet with the Steve Dangle Podcast crew

Special edition 'Steve Dangle Podcast Night' Kingston Frontenacs puck.

The Game and Podcast Bundle (Only 87 tickets available) = $74.99, which includes the following:

A ticket to the Kingston Frontenacs game on December 8th, 2024, vs the Sarnia Sting.

A ticket to the Steve Dangle Podcast live show at The Caesar Company following the game

A meal voucher for The Caesar Company to be used during the live show (pre-determined menu).

Ticket bundles will be on sale Friday, November 15th, so stay tuned to kingstonfrontenacs.com and our social media channels for updates.

Season Ticket Members of the Kingston Frontenacs: you will have special pricing since you already have a ticket to the game and limited number of tickets have been set aside for Season Ticket Members specifically. An email will be sent on Saturday, November 16th with full details.

