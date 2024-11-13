Game Day, Game 19, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 19 - Firebirds vs Spirit

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Connor Clattenburg scored in the first minute of the first period and Hayden Reid recorded his first OHL goal but the Saginaw Spirit scored three goals in both the second and third periods as they beat the Flint Firebirds, 7-2, on Sunday evening at the Dow Event Center. Saginaw's Calem Mangone put up a natural hat trick during the third period on the Spirit win.

FOR THE FIRST TIME: Firebirds forward Hayden Reid scored his first OHL goal on Sunday in Saginaw, coming in just his second game. Reid signed with the Firebirds last week and made his debut on Saturday. He had opened the season in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede where he had three assists in six games. Reid is committed to play NCAA hockey at the University of Minnesota.

RIVALRY MATCH UP: The Firebirds and Spirit renewed their rivalry on Sunday evening and are playing the second of back-to-back games against one another. Flint and Saginaw will play three times during the month of November as the Birds head back to Saginaw on November 22. The Spirit took the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup during the 2023-24 season, 6-2-0-0.

WATCH OUT FOR MISA: Saginaw forward Michael Misa is off to a hot start in the 2024-25 season as he leads both the OHL and the CHL with 22 goals in just 18 games. Misa had a hat trick during Saginaw's 5-1 win over Windsor on Saturday night then added a goal in the Spirit's 7-2 win over the Firebirds on Sunday. The 2025 NHL draft eligible forward has 22 goals and 12 assists for the season.

BUSY STRETCH: The Firebirds are four games into a stretch of six games in nine days. Flint has gone thus far 1-2-0-0 during that stretch. The Firebirds will travel on Thursday, play at the Soo Greyhounds on Friday then host the Erie Otters on Saturday.

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Firebird Ethan Hay, who is Saginaw's captain, is eligible to return on Wednesday night after serving a five-game suspension for "use of language contravening the OHL Code of Conduct"...Flint went 2-2-0-0 at home against Saginaw during the 2023-24 season...the Firebirds have power play goals in three straight games. They had just one in their previous nine games before the last three.

UP NEXT: Flint will head north to the Soo for their fourth meeting with the Greyhounds. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 7:07 p.m.

