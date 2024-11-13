Coors Light I75 Divide Cup Series Shifts to Flint

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (10-7-1-0) visit the Flint Firebirds (7-10-0-1) on Wednesday, November 13th at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw and Flint's last game was against each other, resulting in a 7-2 Spirit win on November 10th. The Firebirds opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game with Connor Clattenburg finding the back of the net. Saginaw responded with Michael Misa scoring his 22nd goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. In the second period, the Spirit found the back of the net three times in three minutes with Brody Najim, Carson Harmer and Kristian Epperson all scoring. Flint would tally one more goal in third before Saginaw ran away with the game. Calem Mangone scored three goals in 5:06 to secure a 7-2 victory for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his CHL-leading goal total to 22 on Sunday night. Last game against Flint Misa tallied one goal and one assist. Calem Mangone is coming off a four point performance against Flint which included a hat-trick. James Guo extended his point streak after another assist against the Firebirds, the longest of his career. In those six games, Guo has recorded a goal and six assists.

Christopher Thibodeau is leading the Firebirds in points with 16 (4G, 12A). In one game against Saginaw this season Thibodeau recorded on goal. Tampa Bay prospect Kaden Pitre has been solid for the Firebirds this season. In 17 games, Pitre has recorded six goals and three assists. with one of those assists against Saginaw on Sunday. Oilers prospect Connor Clattenburg has been productive for Flint this season. In nine games, Clattenburg has recorded three goals and three assists with one goal coming against Saginaw.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Kaden Pitre (TB)

Â Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

Â Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Â Matthew Mania (LA)

Â Nolan Collins (PIT)

Â Nathan Day (EDM)

