Martin's Hat Trick Sinks Otters in the SOO

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Following a weekend where the Otters would take four of six possible points over a three-in-three, the Otters would once again hit the road. Their travels taking them over 600 miles from home to their furthest geographical opponent, the SOO Greyhounds. Two teams off to similar starts to the season, who will see each other twice in the span of nine days.

The game would get underway in back-and-forth fashion. Just over three minutes into the game, the Greyhounds would strike first. Brady Martin would find the back of the net for the eighth time this season, getting the home team on top. The Otters would respond well after Nicolas Holomego would drop the gloves and try to turn momentum. The Otters would use the momentum created to get on the board with Alexis Daviault scoring his fourth goal of the season, tying the game at one. That is where the frame would conclude, with the SOO leading in shots on goal 15-9.

Period two would see the Greyhounds starting on the front foot looking to get the lead right back. Around eight minutes into the frame Noel Nordh would find the back of the net for the fourth time this season to give the Hounds a 2-1 lead. Just moments later the Otters would find themselves on the power play and it would be Dylan Edwards to score his sixth of the season to tie the game at 2 a piece. With under a minute left in the second, Matthew Schaefer would find himself on a breakaway. He would make no mistake, scoring a highlight-reel goal, his fourth of the year, to give the Otters their first lead of the night. The Otters would lead 3-2 after two. The Greyhounds would lead 24-21 in shots on goal.

The third period would begin with a bang as Martin would score his second of the game and ninth of the season to tie the game at 3. The rest of the period would see the two teams trading opportunities with no one able to break through so overtime would be the result. The SOO would lead 30-28 in shots.

The extra frame would commence with the Greyhounds taking possession off the opening draw. This is all they would need as Martin would seal his hattrick and 10th of the season on the first shot of the OT period and give the Hounds a 4-3 win. Final shot total, the Hounds would lead 31-28.

The Otters' road trip will continue through Michigan with a Friday night battle with the Saginaw Spirit and a Saturday night affair with the Flint Firebirds. The Otters will return home one week from tonight to take on the Brampton Steelheads.

