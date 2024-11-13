Willis Sets Single-Game Goal Record, Spirit Beat Flint 7-5

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit all smiles after a goal against the Flint Firebirds

Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit completed the comeback with a 7-5 win over the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, November 13th in the second game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series. Joey Willis buried a Spirit-record five goals in the game and Michael Misa tallied a goal and two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 27 saves on 32 shots. Nathan Day was the starting goaltender for Flint, tallying 26 saves on 32 shots.

The Firebirds opened the scoring on Wednesday just 1:26 into the first period. Matthew Wang found the back of the net with Jimmy Lombardi and Nolan Collins tallying the assists.

Flint struck again with Blake Smith scoring his fourth goal of the season on a shot from between the dots. Kaden Pitre and Connor Clattenburg are credited with assists as Flint took a 2-0 lead.

Saginaw got on the board as Carson Harmer buried a pass from Sebastien Gervais for his sixth goal of the season. Jacob Cloutier also picked up an assist as the Spirit cut the lead to 2-1.

Flint answered just 20 seconds later as Kaden Pitre sent a shot past Oke to take a 3-1 lead. Connor Clattenburg and Urban Podrekar recorded the assists.

Saginaw lit the lamp again as Michael Misa stole the puck from Nathan Day behind his net and tucked in it for a shorthanded goal, his CHL-leading 23rd goal of the season.

After 1: SAG 2 - 3 FLNT (Total Shots: 10 - 13)

At 2:02 of the second period, Flint added to their lead while shorthanded as Christopher Thibodeau found the back of the net on a breakaway. Blake Smith and Kaden Pitre picked up the assists.

Saginaw responded as Joey Willis, with some fancy moves in front of the net, outwaited Day for his fourth goal of the season. Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson recorded assists as the Spirit cut the lead to 4-3.

The Spirit tied the game with a powerplay goal that was shot by Michael Misa and deflected by Joey Willis for his second goal of the night.

After 2: SAG 4 - 4 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 9 Total Shots: 21 - 22)

The Firebirds retook the lead as Matthew Wang deflected in his second goal of the night. Jimmy Lombardi and Artem Frolov are credited with assists as Flint took a 5-4 lead.

Saginaw tied the game again as Joey Willis fired a shot past the glove of Day completing his hat-trick. Kristian Epperson and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists.

The Spirit took their first lead of the game with just 3:17 left in regulation as Joey Willis sent a one-time shot to the back of the net for his fourth goal of the night. Zayne Parekh tallied his second assist of the game as Saginaw took a 6-5 lead.

Saginaw extended their lead as Joey Willis found the empty Firebirds net for his fifth goal of the night to set a new Spirit record. PJ Forgione picked up the assist as the Spirit took a 7-5 lead.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 5 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 10 Total Shots: 33 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 FLNT 0/1

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (27 Saves / 32 Shots W) FLNT Nathan Day (26 Saves / 32 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home on Friday, November 15th as they face off against the Erie Otters at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

