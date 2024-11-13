Game Notes: at Ottawa - November 13th, 2024

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After a successful weekend, the Frontenacs are back in action this morning against the Ottawa 67's in a School Day rematch. Kingston will be looking to avenge their 4-2 loss from exactly a week ago when Slush Puppie Place played host to a School Day game of our own. Today, the game won't be played in the 67's typically home arena TD Place. Instead, Kingston and Ottawa will face off in front of potentially 18,000+ kids from Ottawa and the surrounding area at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators.

Last year, the Frontenacs marched into the CTC and were able to drown out the noise of the NHL-sized crowd and skate to a 5-1 win. They'll be looking to do more of the same this time around, and hopefully they learned from their mistakes a week ago. Let's take a look at the Game Notes for another 10:30am puck drop.

Statistically speaking, two of the league's best defenders are going toe-to-toe this morning. Emil Pieniniemi and Ottawa's Henry Mews are both sitting in the top five in points for defencemen; Pieniniemi with 20 points (3rd) while Mews has 18 (5th). Both defenders have been drafted into the NHL, both are dynamic, smooth skaters, offensively minded and both are powerplay quarterbacks for their team's top units. It'll be interesting to see which of the two rearguards stand out today in the setting of an NHL arena with double, triple, even quadruple the amount of eyes on them than they're used to.

On the Kingston side, Pieniniemi has been as advertised since coming over from Finland in the offseason. Our first round selection in the 2023 CHL Import Draft didn't come over right away, but we think it's fair to say it was worth the wait. 'Pins' has been a true point producing defenseman, something that the Frontenacs haven't had for years. He can eat up minutes and can play in all situations, but did people think he was going to be among the top point producers in his position? That we're not sure of, but we'll absolutely take it.

Revenge is on the Mind of the Fronts

As previously mentioned, the Frontenacs suffered a 4-2 loss on home ice exactly a week ago to these same Ottawa 67's. It's a stain on an otherwise perfect November up to this point. Simply put, the Frontenacs didn't wake up last week and start on time for the early 10:30am puck drop. Kingston entered that game on a four game winning streak before it was snapped by the 67's, but it's a game that the black and gold should have won.

Thankfully, the Frontenacs recovered nicely with back-to-back wins against two formidable Eastern Conference opponents in the Oshawa Generals and the Brampton Steelheads. It's been a whirlwind of a November so far with today making it seven games in just thirteen days, but with a 5-1 record it's gone better than expected with minimal rest and preparation time. This Kingston team has found their footing and are starting to really come together; and hopefully that is here to stay and continues this morning in Ottawa.

