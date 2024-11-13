Colts Take OT Win in Showdown at Brantford

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts and Bulldogs entered Wednesday night viewed as two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, facing off for the first time this season in Brantford. Noah Barton and Teague Vader made their OHL debuts on the blueline.

The opening frame saw the two teams feel each other out, neither team giving up many chances as the Bulldogs outshot the Colts 7-6 after twenty minutes.

Brantford would strike first in the second period with the game's first goal 52 seconds in. The Colts would kill off two penalty kills before Dalyn Wakely scored his sixth of the season by tucking it five-hole at the net. The tight-checking game would continue with the score tied at one after forty minutes.

The Bulldogs would once again grab the go-ahead goal, scoring 2:53 in to gain the 2-1 lead. Beau Akey would find himself in the penalty box for a holding call in a crucial part of the game. The special teams continued their strong effort and killed it off, going 5/5 on the night. Moments after getting out of the box, Akey and Cole Beaudoin would find themselves on an odd-man rush. Beaudoin buried on the pass from Akey to tie the game at two, marking it his sixth of the season. Ben Hrebik was battling all night and would make a game-saving stop with three minutes remaining in the game.

After sixty minutes, the game remained tied at two and needed overtime. The extra frame saw the Bulldogs gain possession first and put the pressure on in the Colts zone. Colts Captain, Beau Jelsma seized the opportunity on a Bulldogs mistake and got himself a break-away chance. The veteran forward proved his experience by firing home the game-winner to send the Colts home with a victory. The goal marked Jelsma's 17th game-winner in his OHL career and sixth goal of the season.

The win marks three consecutive victories for the Colts while Ben Hrbeik picked up his fifth win of the season. Cole Beaudoin (one goal) and Dalyn Wakely (one goal) would earn first and second stars of the game respectively. The Colts will use Thursday as a practice day in preparation for the road game against the Steelheads on Friday night.

