Frontenacs Hold on and Get Some Revenge, Beat the Ottawa 67's 3-2

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, OTT 1

17:53 Brady Stonehouse (1) - Matthew Mayich, Luca Pinelli

After being returned to the Ottawa 67's from the Edmonton Oilers organization, Brady Stonehouse notched his first goal of the season to open the scoring late in the first period. Stonehouse took a pass from defenseman Matthew Mayich and fired a one-timer that took a deflection before it got to Nolan Lalonde, and Stonehouse's shot found the back of the net.

2nd Period

KGN 1, OTT 1

11:36 Cedrick Guindon (10) - Ethan Miedema, Maleek McGowan

The Frontenacs got a response to the 67's opening goal just over the midway point of the second period. Cedrick Guindon entered the Ottawa zone with a burst of speed and beat his man wide and threw the puck in front of the net. The puck took a friendly bounce off a body in front of 67's goalie Collin MacKenzie and tied the game up at one a side.

3rd Period

KGN 2, OTT 1

4:39 Gage Heyes (6) - unassisted.

Kingston was able to take the lead early in the third period thanks to Gage Heyes, who keeps his hot streak alive. Fresh off a hat-trick performance in Kingston's last game, Heyes got the go ahead goal in today's contest after dropping his shoulder, beating his man and driving the net before he tucked a backhander through the five-hole to put the Fronts ahead 2-1.

KGN 3, OTT 1

8:16 Ethan Miedema (10) - Vann Williamson

It was a set play designed to perfection. Fresh off a faceoff win in their own zone, a Frontenacs' player rushed off the ice at the end of bench and Ethan Miedema jumped on the ice at the far side of the bench and was sprung alone on a breakaway by Vann Williamson. Miedema went backhand, forehand for a beautiful goal to put his team ahead 3-1.

KGN 3, OTT 2

18:18 Cooper Foster (11) - unassited (SHG)

The 67's gave the Fronts a bit of a scare late in the game, as Cooper Foster snuck through the defence and put a wrist shot by Nolan Lalonde to make it a one goal game late in the third. The 67's would score another one late, but it was called back for a clear and obvious high stick waved the goal off.

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, November 15th, 2024 vs Owen Sound Attack

The Kingston Frontenacs host Special Olympics night next Friday as we face off against the Owen Sound Attack for the only time on Slush Puppie Place ice in the 2024-25 OHL season! Don't miss out on the action as the Frontenacs are rolling right now, and are among the very best in the entire OHL. Come support your hometown team!

