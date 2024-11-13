Niagara IceDogs Eras Game November 17th at 2pm

November 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Get ready, Swifties! The Niagara IceDogs are excited to announce that THIS Sunday November 17th at 2:00pm we will be hosting our Taylor Swift Eras Day Game at the Meridian Centre where we take on the Brantford Bulldogs!

Take advantage of our T-Swift song title (22 & 13) inspired ticket prices, with Value Seats for $13 and Bronze Seats for $22 for November 17th only!

Fans can look forward to exciting giveaways, including a limited-edition, Taylor-inspired bedazzled jersey and bracelet-making kits.

This game also marks the last chance to enter the exclusive OHL Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway. Swifties attending the game can scan the QR code at the arena to enter and boost their chances by earning ten times the entries, to win tickets to see Taylor Swift LIVE on November 22nd in Toronto.

Throughout the afternoon, the concourse will feature a range of Taylor-themed activities and photo opportunities:

A Taylor-inspired Betty Loo Photobooth will be set up for fun era-themed selfies

Friendship Bracelet-Making Station hosted by Brock University Swift Society

Taylor Swift Selfie Photo Opp with Eras Inspired Backdrop

This IceDogs x Taylor Swift Eras Day is set to be one of the most memorable events of the season. Be sure to grab your tickets early, bring your best Swift-inspired attire, and join us for an evening of music, fun, and high-energy hockey action.

So Swifites, let's hear you make some noise on Sunday for our Eras Game!

