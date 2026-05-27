MLS Major League Soccer

The @ussoccer Roster Has 8 Familiar @mls Faces!

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Sebastian Berhalter Matt Freese Matt Turner Max Arfsten Chris Brady Tim Ream Miles Robinson Cristian Roldan

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026


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