The @ussoccer Roster Has 8 Familiar @mls Faces!

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Sebastian Berhalter Matt Freese Matt Turner Max Arfsten Chris Brady Tim Ream Miles Robinson Cristian Roldan







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