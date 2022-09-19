The Final Home Series: Bark in the Park, Circle City Night and Fan Appreciation Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians play their final six home games of the season starting tonight and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 24 against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins). Series promotions include Bark in the Park (Sept. 19), a Circle City jersey auction (Sept. 22) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Sept. 23-24) when the first 2,000 fans through the gates receive scratch-offs to win prizes while the team's game-worn Home White jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. The Indians' "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion on Fan Appreciation Weekend features grand prizes like concert tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an Indianapolis Zoo package, JW Marriott one-night stay and $1,000. To be eligible to win, fans must have their ticket scanned into either game.

Monday, Sept. 19 - Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup.

Dog ticket packages are limited.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Ballpark snacks including hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available at concessions for just $1 each.

Gates open at 5:30 PM ahead of the 6:35 PM first pitch.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Take the afternoon off from work and enjoy a ballgame at Victory Field.

Gates open at 12:30 PM ahead of first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Thursday, Sept. 22 - Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery, Circle City Night

The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Lockstar will perform pregame on the home dugout and from the Elements Financial Club during the game. On the field, the Indians will wear Circle City jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. The jersey auction begins at 6 PM and concludes at the end of the 7th inning. To bid, text VICTORY to 79230.

Exclusive to Circle City Nights, the Indians partnered with local retailer, The Shop Indy, to bring fans the Circle City t-shirt collection. These limited-edition shirts are only available to fans who purchase a special t-shirt package or upgrade in-park at The Shop Indy's screenprinting setup located at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108.

Gates open at 6 PM before first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Friday, Sept. 23 - Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Great Clips, Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Indianapolis Indians Charities Mystery Sale

The Indians are celebrating the best fans in baseball with Fan Appreciation Weekend. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem prizes. Fans who have their ticket scanned will also be eligible to win grand prizes during "Nine Innings of Winning" including concert tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an Indianapolis Zoo package, JW Marriott one-night stay and a $1,000 cash prize, among others.

Indianapolis Indians Charities is hosting a mystery sale on the concourse behind Section 108.

Autographed baseballs ($50), unsigned batting practice jerseys ($50), unsigned game-worn jerseys ($100) and autographed game-worn jerseys ($150) make up the 100 items available. Items are first come, first served.

Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates open at 6 PM before the game gets underway at 7:05 PM.

Saturday, Sept. 24 - Fan Appreciation Weekend and Postgame Fireworks presented by Great Clips

The Indians are celebrating the best fans in baseball during the 2022 home finale. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem prizes. Fans who have their ticket scanned will also be eligible to win grand prizes during "Nine Innings of Winning" including concert tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an Indianapolis Zoo package, JW Marriott one-night stay and a $1,000 cash prize, among others.

Arrive early for pregame ceremonies as the Indians recognize six players for the team's annual end-of- season awards along with the Game Day Employee of the Year and Estel Freeman Award.

Fans may bid on the Indians' game-worn Home White jerseys through an in-park Qtego "Shirt Off Your Back" jersey auction. The auction begins at 5:30 PM and continues until the end of the 7th inning. The highest bidder will have the opportunity to go on field postgame to receive the autographed jersey from the player and take a photo. All jersey auction proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates open at 5:30 PM before first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

