Stranger Things Night, Fan Appreciation and Three Fireworks Shows Highlight Final Homestand of 2022 Season

DURHAM, NC - The first-place Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their final homestand of the 2022 season starting Tuesday, September 20th. Durham faces off against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, with Two-For-Twosday, Kids Eat Free Wednesday, Stranger Things Night with Post-Game Fireworks and Afforda-BULL Eats, Friday Night and Saturday Night Fireworks, and Kids Run The Bases among the festivities planned.

Tuesday, September 20th vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Presented by Lenovo

- Lowes Foods Two for Twosday: Fans can purchase two Field Reserve tickets for a total of just $22 for Tuesday evening home dates thanks to Lowes Foods!

- Small Business Night: Join us to help support local Triangle businesses as part of Small Business Night presented by Lenovo.

Wednesday, September 21st vs Norfolk (6:35pm)

- Kids Eat Free Wednesday: It's the final Kids Eat Free Wednesday of the season! Kids ages 12 & under can get their hand stamped and pick up their meal voucher (good for a Sahlen's Hot Dog, bag of chips & small drink) at Lowes Foods Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Thursday, September 22nd vs Norfolk (6:35pm)

- Stranger Things Night: The Bulls return to Hawkins for their fourth annual Stranger Things Night at the DBAP, featuring games and references to the show created by Durham's own, the Duffer Brothers.

- Stranger Things Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will wear specialty themed jerseys referencing the Hellfire Club, with all net proceeds benefitting United Way.

- Post-Game Fireworks Show: Join us after the game for a special post-game fireworks show!

- Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP, including $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks!

Friday, September 23rd vs Norfolk (6:35pm)

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: The skies will ignite for the final Friday Night Fireworks show of the season at the DBAP, presented by bioMerieux.

- Ripken The Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game for the last time in 2022 in partnership with Sit Means Sit Apex.

Saturday, September 24th vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Presented by Opendoor

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for the last Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year, presented by Window World.

Sunday, September 25th vs Norfolk (1:05 pm) presented by Mako Medical

Fan Appreciation Night: The Bulls salute the best fans in Minor League Baseball, with giveaways and more throughout the night.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids aged 12 & under for the last time in 2022 will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all six games are still available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

