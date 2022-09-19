Ariel Jurado Tabbed International League Pitcher of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Ariel Jurado turned in a pair of beautiful starts over the last week against Louisville, earning him International Pitcher of the Week honors for September 12-18, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Picking up wins in both of his starts, he pitched 11.0 innings, allowed just one unearned run on three hits, and walked two while striking out seven.

In his first start on Tuesday, the Aguadulce, Panama native retired the first eight batters he faced, before allowing an infield single to Lorenzo Cedrola that deflected off his glove and escaped Michael Helman at second base. Only one other batter would reach in the start, when he issued a one-out walk to Stephen Piscotty in the fifth inning. Piscotty was then erased after Elliot Soto doubled him off after making a sliding catch along the left field line. Jurado faced one over the minimum, earning him his first win of the season in the 8-1 Saints victory.

On Sunday, Jurado ran into some trouble in the first inning, throwing 39 pitches. He was able to escape the frame with just one unearned run crossing the plate. After facing seven batters in the first inning, Jurado managed to face the minimum from the second inning through the sixth. He gave up a leadoff single in the fourth to Cristian Santana, who was erased on an inning-ending double play. After throwing 39 pitches in the first inning, Jurado offered just 45 more pitches in the following five innings. He picked up his second win of the year in game, which the Saints took 3-1.

Jurado is just the fourth Saints pitcher to win consecutive starts this season. He joins right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, who won his first two starts, righty Dereck Rodríguez, who won three straight from June 11-23, and right-hander Aaron Sanchez who won back-to-back starts on June 25 and July 3.

In his 13 appearances (six starts) this year, Jurado is 2-2 with a 3.54 ERA. He's thrown 48.1 innings, walking 10 batters while striking out 38. He's held his opponents to a .205 average. Over his last seven outings (four starts), Jurado has been stellar. The righty has a 2-0 record, allowing just two earned runs in 28.2 innings. He's walked three and struck out 23 batters, while opponents are hitting .137 against him.

Originally signed by the Texas Rangers on December 14, 2012, Jurado was traded to the New York Mets on August 5, 2020 for a player to be named later and cash. The Minnesota Twins signed him as a free agent on March 30, 2022.

In 45 Major League appearances (27 starts) Jurado is 12-16 with a 5.97 ERA. In 181.0 innings, he's walked 54 while striking out 105. His opponents his .306 against him.

Jurado is the third Saints pitcher to win International League Pitcher of the Week honors this year, joining Gonzalez, who won on May 15, in addition to Rodriguez, who won the award on August 7.

