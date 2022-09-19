Short on Arms, Saints Don't Have Answer for Indianapolis in 9-1 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints went into Monday night's game against the Indianapolis already short on arms. They used reliever Austin Schulfer to start. Unfortunately, he left after three batter due to an injury. The Saints tried to carve it together after that, but didn't have much success in a 9-1 loss at Victory Field.

The Indians jumped out on top in the first when Tucupita Marcano led off with a walk. Hoy Park's infield single put runners at first and second. Ji-Hwan Bae hit into a fielder's choice that put runners at the corners. Then a scary moment happened. Bae was stealing second and catcher Ryan Jeffers' throw down to second hit pitcher Austin Schulfer in the back of the head as the ball ricocheted into foul territory on the third base side allowing Marcano to score making it 1-0. Schulfer left the game under his own power. That forced the newest member of the Saints into the game, Tyler Beck who was coming off Tommy John last year and had thrown just one game this season.

The Indians added to their lead against Beck in the second as Taylor Davis led off with a walk. With one out, Marcano hit a two-run homer to right, his third of the season, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead. Park walked and scored on a double by Bae making it 4-0. Brendt Citta increased the lead to 6-0 with a two-run homer to right-center, his fifth of the season.

In the fourth the Indians tacked on another run. Bae led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a two out double by Travis Swaggerty making it 7-0.

The Indians continued to pile it on in the sixth. Bae led off with a single, moved to second on a walk, and scored on a single by Swaggerty making it 8-0.

The Saints got on the board in the seventh as John Andreoli led off with a walk. With one out Andrew Bechtold singled to left-center sending Andreoli to third. Wander Javier made it 8-1 with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Saints were forced to use a position player in the eighth and Nash Knight came on in relief. He gave up a run on two hits as Citta doubled and scored on a single by Mason Martin making it 9-1.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.55) to the mound against Indians RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-7, 4.40). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

