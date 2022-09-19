Grizzlies Night Highlights Redbirds' Final Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome the Gwinnett Stripers to AutoZone Park for the final homestand of the 2022 season. This homestand features:

Tuesday, September 20 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 6:45 PM CDT

Nacho Average Tuesday®: The final Nacho Average Tuesday game this season! All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission. Click here for tickets.

Wednesday, September 21 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 12:05 PM CDT

Gates open at 11:05am. Click here for tickets.

Thursday, September 22 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 6:45 PM CDT

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. Click here for tickets.

Field box tickets are $10.

Friday, September 23 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 7:05 PM CDT

All-You-Can-Eat pasta bar with meatballs and marinara, baked penne Alfredo with grilled chicken, garlic bread sticks, hot dogs, chips, soda & water. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, September 24 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 3:05 PM CDT

Grizzlies Night: The Redbirds will take the field in specialty Grizz Connect jerseys, patterned after the Grizzlies icon jerseys. The first 5,000 fans will receive a replica Grizz Connect jersey, courtesy of Ghost River and Supply Chain Solutions.

A Plaza party starts at noon, while gates open at 1:30pm

Zach Randolph will be signing autographs in the 3rd base cove (behind Section 108) on the concourse from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Select Grizzlies players will be at AutoZone Park and throw out a first pitch

Grizzline will perform their famous drumline routine

Grizz, the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will make appearances throughout the night

Special Grizzlies themed drink will be available at the Rivalry Roadhouse tent in right field: The Grizzarita, a blue water margarita!

Sunday, September 25 - Redbirds vs Stripers - 2:05 PM CDT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the ballpark with the purchase of a Specialty Ticket. Use promo code: BARKINTHEPARK. Click here for tickets.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!

Postgame Batting Practice: Season-ticket holders will have a chance to hit batting practice on the field after the game! For more information, call 901-721-6000.

