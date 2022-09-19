Sosa Continues Breakout Season with Knights

September 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Coming off a season in which he hit .290 in 82 games with High-A Winston-Salem in 2021, Lenyn Sosa entered the 2022 season with high hopes and big expectations. Ranked as the number 17 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization by Baseball America to begin the year, the Venezuelan native has exceeded those expectations and continues to excel in the final month of the season.

Sosa, 22, began the 2022 campaign with Double-A Birmingham and hit .331 (85-for-257) with 47 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs over 62 games. His solid season was recognized by the White Sox, who decided to promote him to Chicago on June 23. At the time, Sosa was not on Chicago's 40-man roster. His addition to the organization's 40-man roster and promotion to Chicago was a remarkable feat for the 22-year-old. In limited time with the White Sox during his first stint (four games), he went 1-for-12 at the plate. Still, the experience was more than memorable - and it wasn't long before he was back in Chicago for another seven games.

Over the course of his 2022 season, Sosa has found a place in the Charlotte lineup and has shined at the plate and in the field. With the Knights in 48 games this season, Sosa has quietly hit .279 (53-for-190) with 22 runs scored, nine doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBIs. He recorded his eighth home run on Sunday at Norfolk in Charlotte's six-game finale against the Tides. The home run was his second of the road trip.

2022 SEASON OVERALL

Through the game on September 18, Sosa now has 23 home runs this season in 121 games combined between Birmingham (14 homers), Charlotte (eight homers) and Chicago (one homer). Thanks to his impressive season, he is currently ranked by MLB.com as the number four prospect in the Chicago White Sox system. He continues to make important strides this season and has really impressed during his time with the Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.