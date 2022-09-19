Saints Add Fresh Arm with Tyler Beck

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - After having more pitchers than they knew what to do with earlier this year, the Saints have found themselves in need of reinforcements. They added help on Monday in the form of right-hander Tyler Beck.

Beck, 26, has pitched in just a single game this year. He was set to open the season with Double-A Wichita, but was placed on the 60-Day Injured List on April 8. He was sent on a minor league rehab assignment to the FCL Twins, where he pitched a perfect inning of relief against the FCL Red Sox, striking out one batter.

Last year, he found himself in the starting rotation for the first time in his career, appearing in 14 games (11 starts) with High-A Cedar Rapids. He went 2-2 with a 2.47 ERA, walking 16 while striking out 64 and holding his opponents to a .196 average. He was then promoted to Wichita, where he finished the year 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in five appearances, making a pair of starts.

In the 2019 campaign, the South Bend, IN native made his professional debut, with High-A Fort Myers, allowing one hit in 1.0 inning of relief. He then made 17 relief appearances in rookie ball. He went 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA, amassing 42 strikeouts to 10 walks.

A 30th round draft pick in 2019 by the Twins, Beck pitched collegiately at the University of Tampa. In his senior campaign, went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA, earning 10 saves. He started his career at Purdue University, where he redshirted his freshman year and then transferred to Pasco-Hernando State College before enrolling at Tampa.

The Saints' roster now consists of 28 players and three Major League rehabbers, five shy of the league maximum, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

