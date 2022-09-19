Indians Offense Booms in Series-Opening Victory

INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of two-run home runs by Tucupita Marcano and Brendt Citta in a five-run second inning and stellar pitching led the Indianapolis Indians to a series-opening win over the St. Paul Saints on Monday night at Victory Field, 9-1.

The Indians (70-70) went up by one run in the bottom of the first after a throw down to second base by catcher Ryan Jeffers on a Ji-Hwan Bae stolen base attempt hit starter Austin Schulfer (L, 4-3) in the back of the head. Schulfer exited the game after throwing just 12 pitches.

With one out and one runner on in the bottom of the second, Indianapolis went up big and tacked on insurance runs. Following a leadoff walk to Taylor Davis, Marcano launched his third Triple-A homer of the season far out into the right-field corner to extend the lead, 3-0. Another walk to Hoy Park set up another run as Ji-Hwan Bae followed with his 22nd double of the campaign. Citta came up next, smoking the first strike to him onto the right-center field berm.

The next two Indians runs came courtesy of Travis Swaggerty, who roped an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth and lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth.

A sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning plated the only St. Paul (69-72) run of the game. The Indians countered, however, with Mason Martin singling home Citta in the eighth inning against Nash Knight, a position player on the mound.

After starter Cody Bolton tossed 3.0 shutout innings and recorded five of nine outs via strikeout, MLB rehabber David Bednar entered and collected two punchouts. Zach Matson (W, 1-1) entered to continue the shutout bid, surrendering one hit over 2.0 innings. Indy's pitching staff tallied 15 total strikeouts in the affair.

Swaggerty led the offense with a 3-for-4 showing, joining Citta and Marcano with a pair of RBI. Citta and Bae followed with two-hit performances.

Indy's win broke a six-game losing skid and was it's first of the 12-game homestand.

The Indians and Saints will face off again at Victory Field tomorrow night in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch. Taking the mound for Indianapolis will be RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-7, 4.40) against RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.55).

