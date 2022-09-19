Sounds Hold off Louisville After Hot Start

September 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE - The Nashville Sounds did all their scoring in the first two innings, jumping ahead early on their way to an 8-6 triumph over the Louisville Bats on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

With two outs in the top of the first, Nashville took advantage of a couple of Louisville defensive miscues. Pedro Severino reached on an error to score Sal Frelick, then Patrick Dorrian made it 2-0 with a RBI single that plated Jon Singleton.

It was all Sounds in the second inning, with six runs coming across in the frame. Frelick and Esteury Ruiz had back-to-back RBI doubles to take a 5-0 advantage. A single by Severino scored Ruiz a few batters later, and Cam Devanney had the Sounds third RBI double to make it 8-0 after an inning and a half.

Victor Castaneda had a huge lead to work with as the right-hander went to work for his second start with Nashville in 2022. He did not disappoint, holding Louisville to two runs (both earned) on five hits and a walk in 5.0 innings.

Louisville rallied late and made things interesting by the ninth. Leading 8-6, Hobie Harris entered and recorded his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Sounds take on the Bats in game two of a six-game series on Tuesday night. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (8-7, 4.27) starts for Nashville against right-hander Levi Stoudt (0-2, 4.91) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. central at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville's magic number to clinch the International League West Division is five.

Sal Frelick (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 36 games with a single in the first inning. He is hitting .361 (52-for-144) with 33 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 17 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 36-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League. It was also his 20th multi-hit game and 7th 3+ hit game with the Sounds.

Victor Castaneda (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his second win in as many starts.

Jon Singleton drew his 109th walk of the season in the eighth. He trails Otis Nixon (1980) by one for the most walks in a single season by a Sound. Singleton leads the International League in free passes.

Esteury Ruiz stole his 20th base with Nashville in the win. Ruiz leads Minor League Baseball with 80 stolen bases this season.

Nashville recorded all 13 of their hits over the first five innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.