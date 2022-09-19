Bats Comeback Effort Comes up Short against Sounds

September 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite scoring the final six runs of the game, the Louisville Bats couldn't overcome a big early deficit and dropped Monday night's contest 8-6 at the hands of the Nashville Sounds.

Nashville jumped out to a quick lead, scoring twice in the top of the first inning. Sal Frelick scored on a throwing error and Patrick Dorrian had an RBI single in the frame.

The Sounds broke the game open in the next half inning with six runs. Frelick, Esteury Ruiz, Pedro Severino and Cam Devanney all drove in runs, extending the Nashville lead to 8-0.

Louisville cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on Ronnie Dawson's RBI double and Isiah Gilliam's RBI triple.

Gilliam added another RBI triple in the sixth inning, cutting the Bats' deficit to 8-3. Later in that frame, Michael Papierski drove Gilliam in with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Papierski drove in his second run of the night on a single and Lorenzo Cedrola had an RBI groundout to make it an 8-6 game. That was as close as the Bats' comeback effort would get, as Hobie Harris pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win for Nashville.

The Bats and Sounds will continue their series Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Levi Stoudt (0-2, 4.91 ERA) will start for Louisville, opposing Josh Lindblom (8-7, 4.27 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.